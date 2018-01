BRIEF-Walmart To Raise U.S. Wages, Provide One-Time Bonus, Expand Hourly Maternity And Parental Leave

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc:

* WALMART TO RAISE U.S. WAGES, PROVIDE ONE-TIME BONUS AND EXPAND HOURLY MATERNITY AND PARENTAL LEAVE

* WALMART SAYS PLANS TO EXPAND MATERNITY AND PARENTAL LEAVE BENEFITS, PROVIDE ONE-TIME CASH BONUS FOR ELIGIBLE ASSOCIATES OF UP TO $1,000

* WALMART SAYS WILL ALSO PROVIDE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO ASSOCIATES ADOPTING A CHILD

* WALMART SAYS PLANS TO INCREASE STARTING WAGE RATE FOR ALL HOURLY ASSOCIATES IN THE U.S. TO $11

* WALMART SAYS ADOPTION BENEFIT TO ASSOCIATES WILL TOTAL $5,000 PER CHILD

* WALMART SAYS INCREASE IN WAGES TO ASSOCIATES WILL TAKE EFFECT IN FEBRUARY

* WALMART SAYS INCREASE IN WAGES TO ASSOCIATES WILL BE ABOUT $300 MILLION INCREMENTAL TO THOSE ALREADY INCLUDED IN NEXT FISCAL YEAR’S PLAN

* WALMART SAYS ONE-TIME BONUS REPRESENTS ADDITIONAL PAYMENT TO ASSOCIATES OF ABOUT $400 MILLION IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* WALMART SAYS PROVIDING FULL-TIME HOURLY ASSOCIATES IN U.S. WITH 10 WEEKS OF PAID MATERNITY LEAVE, 6 WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

* WALMART SAYS SALARIED ASSOCIATES IN U.S. WILL ALSO RECEIVE 6 WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

* WALMART SAYS A DISCRETE ONE-TIME CHARGE WILL BE TAKEN IN Q4 OF CURRENT YEAR TO ACCOUNT FOR BONUS