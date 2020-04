April 17 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART U.S. PRESIDENT FURNER SAYS WILL BEGIN REQUIRING THAT ASSOCIATES WEAR MASKS OR OTHER FACE COVERINGS AT WORK

* WALMART U.S. PRESIDENT FURNER SAYS HAVE EVOLVED POLICY ON FACE COVERINGS FROM OPTIONAL TO MANDATORY AS PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDANCE HAS SHIFTED

* WALMART U.S. PRESIDENT FURNER SAYS EXTENDING EMERGENCY LEAVE POLICY THROUGH END OF MAY