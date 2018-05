May 8 (Reuters) -

* WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD - CNBC

* WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS - CNBC

* WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE - CNBC

* DISNEY'S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO AT LEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON'T CURRENTLY OWN - CNBC