FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix "major strategic shift"
Sections
Featured
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
California wildfires
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix "major strategic shift"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* Walt Disney Co says new direct ESPN service will be available to consumers in early 2018 - conf call

* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix “a major strategic shift in how we distribute content” - conf call

* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger - “these announcements mark the beginning of what will be an entirely new growth strategy for the company”- conf call

* Walt Disney co says increased ownership of Disneyland Paris to 100 percent- conf call

* Walt Disney says Disney-branded app will have Disney and Pixar films; disposition of Marvel, Lucas and Star Wars films not determined yet Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.