7 days ago
BRIEF-Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.51
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
August 8, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.51

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* The Walt Disney Company reports third quarter and nine months earnings for fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $1.58 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co - ‍Parks and Resorts revenues for quarter increased 12% to $4.9 billion​

* Walt Disney Co - qtrly Studio Entertainment revenue $‍2,393​ million versus $2,847mln

* Walt Disney Co - ‍Media Networks revenues for quarter decreased 1% to $5.9 billion​

* Qtrly revenue $‍14,238​ million versus $14,277 million

* Walt Disney Co - ‍lower operating income in Cable Networks was due to a decline at ESPN in quarter​

* Q3 revenue view $14.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co - qtrly operating income at cable networks ‍decreased 23% to $1.5 billion

* Walt Disney Co - ‍decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs, lower advertising revenue and severance and contract termination costs in quarter​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍programming cost increase at ESPN due to a contractual rate increase for NBA programming​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍lower advertising revenue at ESPN due to decrease in average viewership & lower units delivered including impact of 2 fewer NBA finals games​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍Parks and Resorts segment results benefited from timing of Easter holiday, which fell in Q3 of current year​

* Q3 revenue view $14.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

