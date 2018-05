BRIEF-Walt Disney Company Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $1.84 Excluding Items

May 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

* THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MILLION VERSUS $13,336 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $14.11 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BILLION

* PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BILLION

* CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BILLION

* STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BILLION

* WALT DISNEY - INCREASE IN QTRLY THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTION OPERATING INCOME RESULTS DUE TO SUCCESS OF BLACK PANTHER IN Q2 WITH NO COMPARABLE MARVEL TITLE IN PRIOR-YEAR

* QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN

* RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: