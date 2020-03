BRIEF-Walt Disney Sees Reductions In Base Salary Among A Broad Group Of Its Executive Level Employees

March 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* WALT DISNEY CO - EFFECTING REDUCTIONS IN BASE SALARY AMONG A BROAD GROUP OF ITS EXECUTIVE LEVEL EMPLOYEES

* WALT DISNEY - EACH OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AGREED BY IRREVOCABLE WAIVER TO EFFECT A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARIES

* WALT DISNEY CO - IGER HAS AGREED TO FORGO, THROUGH LAST PAYROLL PERIOD IN COMPANY’S CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* WALT DISNEY CO - BOB CHAPEK TO FOREGO RECEIPT OF 50% OF THE BASE SALARY

* WALT DISNEY CO - EXCEPT FOR AMOUNT OF COMPENSATION FOR PAID TIME OFF, REDUCTIONS ARE NOT INTENDED TO REDUCE ANY COMPANY EMPLOYEE BENEFIT

* WALT DISNEY CO - EACH OF BRAVERMAN, MCCARTHY, PARKER AND MUCHA WILL FOREGO RECEIPT OF 30% OF THE BASE SALARY Source text: bit.ly/2QXyswJ Further company coverage: