FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp announces agreement on deleveraging transactions - enters into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders, and announces waivers from certain lenders and noteholders
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp announces agreement on deleveraging transactions - enters into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders, and announces waivers from certain lenders and noteholders

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter Investment Management Corp. announces agreement on deleveraging transactions - enters into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders, and announces waivers from certain lenders and noteholders

* Walter Investment Management-terms of proposed financial restructuring will include extension of credit agreement's maturity until June 2022​

* Walter Investment Management-‍on July 31, consenting term lenders entered waiver pursuant to which they waived certain events of default under agreement​

* Walter Investment Management-intends to use good faith efforts to negotiate over next 30 days RSA with holders of a sufficient holding of senior notes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.