FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp reaches agreement with term lenders and senior noteholders
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2017 / 1:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp reaches agreement with term lenders and senior noteholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp :

* Walter Investment Management Corp reaches agreement with term lenders and senior noteholders on financial restructuring

* Walter Investment - ‍ entered into restructuring support agreement with holders of above 50% by principal amount of co’s 7.875pct senior notes due 2021​

* ‍plans to implement terms of rsas by soliciting votes on a pre-packaged chapter 11 plan of reorganization​

* ‍through transactions, co expects to reduce its outstanding corporate debt as of June 30, 2017 by approximately $700 million

* Walter Investment Management - following solicitation, will voluntarily file pre-packaged plan of reorganization under chapter 11 in late november

* Walter Investment Management - ‍ operating entities, including ditech financial and reverse mortgage solutions are expected to remain out of chapter 11​

* ‍believes it has ample liquidity to support its businesses and costs of restructuring​

* Walter Investment Management - ‍under plan for reorganization , it is intended that only holding company will file for reorganization under chapter 11​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.