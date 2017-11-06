FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walter Investment, units enter commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Walter Investment, units enter commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp:

* ‍On November 6, co with units entered commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital llc - SEC filing​

* Letter regarding terms of DIP Warehouse Master Refinancing Agreement,DIP guarantees relating to DIP Warehouse Facility Agreements​

* ‍DIP Warehouse Facilities provide that during chapter 11 case,up to $750 million will be available to fund Ditech’s origination business​

* ‍DIP Warehouse Facilities will provide that during chapter 11 case, up to $800 million will be available to RMS​

* ‍DIP facilities will provide, during chapter 11, upto $550 million to finance receivables related to Ditech’s servicing activities​

* ‍Lenders under DIP facilities agreed to provide Ditech,through pendency of chapter 11, upto $1.35 billion in trading capacity for Ditech​‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iBl1Af) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
