BRIEF-Walter Investment, units enter commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp:

* ‍On November 6, co with units entered commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital llc - SEC filing​

* Letter regarding terms of DIP Warehouse Master Refinancing Agreement,DIP guarantees relating to DIP Warehouse Facility Agreements​

* ‍DIP Warehouse Facilities provide that during chapter 11 case,up to $750 million will be available to fund Ditech’s origination business​

* ‍DIP Warehouse Facilities will provide that during chapter 11 case, up to $800 million will be available to RMS​

* ‍DIP facilities will provide, during chapter 11, upto $550 million to finance receivables related to Ditech’s servicing activities​

* ‍Lenders under DIP facilities agreed to provide Ditech,through pendency of chapter 11, upto $1.35 billion in trading capacity for Ditech