Nov 24 (Reuters) - Walter Meier AG

* ‍walter Meier and Tobler join forces to become Meier Tobler​

* Walter Meier is expecting sales to drop by around two percent in the 2017 financial year‍​

* Anticipating lower EBITDA for FY than the previous year

* Should still be possible to achieve medium-term EBITDA target of CHF 60 million, albeit with a delay

* Board planning to carry on with stable distribution policy of CHF 2.00 per share for 2017 financial year.