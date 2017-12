Dec 19(Reuters) - Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based biotechnology unit to a Guangzhou-based biotechnology firm (buyer) for 90 million yuan, and to transfer split influenza virus vaccine related project to buyer at the same time

