Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AGREES TO SELL 60 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 5.11 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, TO CULTURAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS’ JV OR FUND

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AGREES TO SELL 90 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 7.66 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, TO HANGZHOU-BASED INVESTMENT FIRM Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EGwTvJ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)