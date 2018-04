April 2 (Reuters) - Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER WANDA INVESTMENT AGREES TO SELL 90 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY AT 51.96 YUAN ($8.27) PER SHARE TO ALIBABA'S INVESTMENT AFFILIATE IN HANGZHOU Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GqHg6Y; bit.ly/2Gs8ONl Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2801 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)