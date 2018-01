Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd:

* DEAL FOR GBP35.6 MILLION ‍​

* ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF LONDON PROPERTY PROJECT

* SELLS 60 PERCENT STAKE IN WANDA INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO

* ‍DISPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO GIVE RISE TO A GAIN OF ABOUT HK$434 MILLION​

* SAYS DEAL INCLUDES ‍DEBT OF £159.5 MILLION (ABOUT HK$1.68 BILLION)​