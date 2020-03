BRIEF-Wanda Sports Group Says Novel Coronavirus Could Have Material Adverse Impact On Business, Results Of Operations, Financial Condition, Cash Flows/Liquidity

March 6 (Reuters) - Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd:

* WANDA SPORTS GROUP - NOVEL CORONAVIRUS COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL CONDITION, CASH FLOWS/LIQUIDITY

* WANDA SPORTS GROUP - WITH RESPECT TO MASS PARTICIPATION EVENTS, HAD TO CANCEL/POSTPONE EVENTS IN CHINA, TAIWAN & PHILIPPINES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* WANDA SPORTS GROUP CO - EXPECT, BASED ON CURRENT TRAJECTORY OF SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, TO HAVE TO CANCEL OTHER MASS PARTICIPATION EVENTS

* WANDA SPORTS GROUP CO - TO DATE, HAVE SEEN IN Q1 2020 REGISTRATIONS FOR MASS PARTICIPATIONS SPORTS EVENTS IN CHINA & SURROUNDING REGION DECLINE

* WANDA SPORTS - NOT YET DETERMINED IF CO WILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF RELIEF AVAILABLE UNDER SEC ORDER WHICH PERMITS CO TO EXTEND DUE DATE FOR 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

* WANDA SPORTS GROUP - IF SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES, EXPECT TO SEE REGISTRATIONS FOR MASS PARTICIPATION SPORTS EVENTS DROP FURTHER IN Q2 2020

* WANDA SPORTS GROUP - MASS PARTICIPATION SPORTS EVENTS NOT CANCELLED/POSTPONED MAY EXPERIENCE REDUCED RATES OF ATHLETE AND FAN ATTENDANCE

* WANDA SPORTS - DECLINING REGISTRATIONS FOR MASS PARTICIPATION EVENTS IN Q2 COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON OPERATIONS IN MASS PARTICIPATION SEGMENT

* WANDA SPORTS - EVENT CANCELLATIONS CAN BE EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS IN OUR SPECTATOR SPORTS AND DPSS SEGMENTS

* WANDA SPORTS GROUP CO - CURRENTLY RESTRICT ABILITY OF EMPLOYEES TO TRAVEL TO/FROM CERTAIN COUNTRIES AND THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY EXPAND

* WANDA SPORTS - IN SPECTATOR SPORTS & DPSS SEGMENTS, MAY SEE REVENUE DECREASE FOR SPORTS EVENTS TO WHICH CO HOLDS COMMERCIAL RIGHTS/WHICH CO ORGANIZES Source text: [ID:bit.ly/38wadvn] Further company coverage: