June 11 (Reuters) - WANdisco Plc:

* FY PRETAX LOSS -29.1 MILLION USD VERSUS -20.5 MILLION USD LOSS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 16.2 MILLION USD VERSUS 17 MILLION USD YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE AT LEAST $25 MILLION

* TO DATE, WE HAVE EXPERIENCED MINIMAL EFFECTS TO OUR CUSTOMER BASE AND ORDER FLOW, AND HAVE NOT REDUCED EMPLOYEE BASED COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: