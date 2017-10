Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wang On Group Ltd:

* ‍Profit attributable to owners of parent for six months ended 30 september 2017 is expected to be increased by over 20 percent​

* Expected result due to ‍gain on disposal of an indirectly non wholly-owned subsidiary holding a property development project​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)