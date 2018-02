Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wang On Properties Ltd:

* GUIDEPOST INVESTMENTS ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH WOP AND EAST RUN FOR SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN TARGET COS FOR HK$350 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS TO WOP FROM TRANSACTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT HK$192.1 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF ABOUT HK$73.7 MILLION​

* ‍CONSIDERATION OF HK$350 MILLION TO BE PAID IN CASH​