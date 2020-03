March 13 (Reuters) - Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd:

* ZHUHAI JIULONG HOSPITAL CO & ZHUHAI SHENGCHUANG MEDICAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO ENTERED MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT FOR HEMODIALYSIS CENTRE

* ZHUHAI SHENGCHUANG TO PAY RMB11 MILLION AS REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT TO ZHUHAI JIULONG HOSPITAL UNDER AGREEMENT