March 25 (Reuters) - Wanka Online Inc:

* FY REVENUE RMB2.40 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.55 BILLION

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 105.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 421.5 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES COVID-19 WILL HAVE NO MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATION OF GROUP

* IF COVID-19 OUTBREAK PERSISTS OR ESCALATES, OUR BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION MAY ALSO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED