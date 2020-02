BRIEF-Want Want China Provides Update In Relation To Outbreak Of Covid-19 Virus

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* GROUP HAS NOT ACHIEVED ITS NORMAL OPERATION LEVEL, WHICH WOULD IN TURN AFFECT GROUP’S SALES IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

* VIRUS OUTBREAK MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR PERIOD OF FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2020

* EXPECTED THAT FOR FY, VIRUS OUTBREAK MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)