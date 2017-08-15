BRIEF-Wantedly Inc announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Spet. 14

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wantedly Inc:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Spet. 14, 2017, under the symbol "3991"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 130,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 50,000 shares and privately held 80,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 880 yen per share with total offering amount will be 114.4 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aQhAPN

