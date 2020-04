April 27 (Reuters) - Wapic Insurance PLC:

* WAPIC INSURANCE PLC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF MUTIU SUNMONU CON AS THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* WAPIC INSURANCE PLC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF BABABODE OSUNKOYA AS CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUBSIDIARY, WAPIC LIFE ASSURANCE LTD.