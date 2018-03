March 29 (Reuters) - Wapic Insurance Plc:

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1.62 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.19 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROUP GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN 9.81 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 8.01 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* NO PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017