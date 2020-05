May 27 (Reuters) - WARBA BANK:

* OBTAINED CENTRAL BANK, CMA APPROVALS FOR SECOND ISSUANCE OF SUKUK NOT EXCEEDING KD 150 MILLION

* ISSUANCE OF SUKUK UNDER UMBRELLA OF SUKUK PROGRAM NOT EXCEEDING $2 BILLION OR ITS EQUIVALENT Source:(bit.ly/2X2CGGK) Further company coverage: