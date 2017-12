Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cyren Ltd:

* WARBURG PINCUS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ORDINARY SHARES OF CYREN LTD. (NASDAQ: CYRN) AND COMMENCES THE FIVE-DAY ADDITIONAL OFFER PERIOD

* CYREN LTD - ‍ ALL CONDITIONS SATISFIED FOR TENDER OFFER TO BUY 31.2 MILLION CYREN SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF NIS 0.15 PER SHARE AT $2.50 A SHARE​