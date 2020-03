March 17 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd:

* 26 WEEKS TO 26 JAN NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NZ$29.6 MILLION, DOWN 21%

* IN 26 WEEKS TO 26 JAN 2020, GROUP RETAIL SALES UP 2.6% TO NZ$1,683.4 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES 26 WEEKS TO 26 JAN DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY20 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF NZ$75 MILLION - NZ$77 MILLION

* CURRENTLY DO NOT EXPECT THERE TO BE A MATERIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON FY20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: