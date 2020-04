BRIEF-Warehouse Group Says Five Of Group's Brands Now Operational In Limited Capacity For Essential Items

April 9 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd:

* WAREHOUSE GROUP LTD - FIVE OF GROUP’S BRANDS ARE NOW OPERATIONAL IN A LIMITED CAPACITY FOR ESSENTIAL ITEMS ONLY

* WAREHOUSE GROUP LTD - GROUP HAS RE-OPENED ITS DISTRIBUTION CENTRES AND IS OPERATING MULTIPLE RETAIL STORES AS CLOSED FULFILMENT CENTRES

* WAREHOUSE GROUP LTD - APPLIED FOR GOVERNMENT’S WAGE SUBSIDY SCHEME AND HAS RECEIVED $67.7 MILLION IN TOTAL TO SUPPORT ITS EMPLOYEES OVER A 12-WEEK PERIOD

* WAREHOUSE GROUP LTD - SECURED $150 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL BANKING FACILITIES

* WAREHOUSE GROUP LTD - DEFERRAL OF PLANNED DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND REDUCING OPERATING EXPENSES

* WAREHOUSE GROUP-ADDITIONAL BANK FACILITIES ARE CURRENTLY UNDRAWN AND WOULD ALLOW FOR REFINANCING OF GROUP’S NZX LISTED BOND OF $125 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: