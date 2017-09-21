BRIEF-Warehouse Group says FY profit attributable $20.429 mln, down 73.9 pct

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd:

* FY continuing revenue $2,980.771 million versus $2,924.682 million in 2016

* FY profit attributable $20.429 million, down 73.9 percent

* Final dividend 6.0 cents per share

* All figures in NZ$

* Changes to group’s operating model resulted in a net reduction of 143 non-store based roles

* Annualised cost savings due to changes to co’s operating model are expected to total $17 million of which 70 percent relates to salary costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)