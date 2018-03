BRIEF-Warehouse Group Says H1 Profit Attributable Rose 134.6%

March 8 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd:

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND 10.0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NZ$1.60 BILLION, DOWN 0.9 PERCENT

* ADJUSTED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN NZ$50.0 MILLION AND NZ$53.0 MILLION​

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$37.7 MILLION, ABOVE GUIDANCE RANGE OF NZ$32-NZ$35 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS SECOND HALF YEAR PERFORMANCE TO BE AT A SIMILAR TO THAT OF H217​

* FY18 ADJUSTED NPAT SUBJECT TO MATERIAL CHANGES IN TRADING CONDITIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF NZ$50M TO NZ$53M‍​

* ‍H1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE NZ$31.8 MILLION, UP 134.6%​