March 31 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd:

* TO OFFER A LIMITED RANGE OF PRODUCTS VIA THE WAREHOUSE & NOEL LEEMING WEBSITES; NO PHYSICAL STORES WILL BE OPEN TO CUSTOMERS

* GROUP WILL PARTIALLY RE-START ITS SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATION TO SUPPLY ITEMS TO GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS & OTHER ESSENTIAL BUSINESS