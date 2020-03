March 26 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd:

* WAREHOUSE GROUP DID NOT CONSTITUTE AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE AS PART OF LEVEL 4 BUSINESS CLOSURE PLAN

* FROM THURSDAY, ALL GROUP’S STORES, DISTRIBUTION AND ONLINE FULFILMENT CENTRES ARE CLOSED FOR FOUR WEEKS

* CANCELS INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR H1 FY20 OF 10 CENTS PER SHARE

* WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ON FY20 RESULT