June 19 (Reuters) - Warehouse REIT PLC:

* WAREHOUSE REIT PLC - RESULTS OF FIRM PLACING

* WAREHOUSE REIT PLC - HAS INCREASED SIZE OF FIRM PLACING FROM UP TO £75.0 MILLION TO APPROXIMATELY £100.0 MILLION

* WAREHOUSE REIT PLC - 90.9 MILLION NEW SHARES PLACED AT ISSUE PRICE OF 110.0 PENCE PER SHARE