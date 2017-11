Nov 8 (Reuters) - WAREHOUSES DE PAUW COMM VA:

* Q3 NAV (IFRS) EUR ‍​53.9 VERSUS EUR 42.1 YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET RESULT (IFRS) EUR ‍​47.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END SEPT ‍​97.3 PERCENT VERSUS 97.0 PERCENT AT END DEC 2016

* REAFFIRMS ITS EPRA EARNINGS FORECAST OF 5.50 EUROS PER SHARE FOR 2017‍​

* INTENDS TO SET A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 4.50 EUROS FOR 2017, AN INCREASE OF 6% PERCENT