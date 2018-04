April 6 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :

* UND BETEILIGUNGS AG: EXPECTS BEST ANNUAL RESULTS SINCE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* ‍POSITIVE REMEASUREMENT RESULT FOR OFFICE PROPERTIES AND SALE OF 8 HOTEL HOLDINGS LEAD TO FY PROFIT OF EUR 41.5 MILLION​

* ‍DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.06 FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR TO BE PROPOSED AT NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES CONTRACTED FROM EUR 62.2 MILLION TO EUR 42.4 MILLION​