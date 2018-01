BRIEF-Warner Bros. To Restructure Global Theatrical & Home Entertainment Operations

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Warner Bros:

* WARNER BROS. TO RESTRUCTURE GLOBAL THEATRICAL AND HOME ENTERTAINMENT OPERATIONS

* SAYS ‍BLAIR RICH TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT, WORLDWIDE MARKETING, WARNER BROS. PICTURES GROUP AND WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT​

* SAYS RON SANDERS TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT, WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, WARNER BROS. PICTURES GROUP

* SAYS TOBY EMMERICH TO BECOME CHAIRMAN, WARNER BROS. PICTURES GROUP

* SAYS ‍RICH AND SANDERS PROMOTIONS ARE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* SAYS ‍SUE KROLL TO BECOME STUDIO-BASED PRODUCER AT WARNER BROS. PICTURES​

* SAYS SANDERS WILL ALSO RETAIN HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS PRESIDENT, WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT​