BRIEF-‍Warner Music Group Corp -For Fiscal Year Ended Sept 30, 2017, Consol Revenue Estimated To Have Been In Range Of About $3,566 Million To $3,586 Million

Nov 28 (Reuters) - ‍Warner Music Group Corp -‍

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP -FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPT 30, 2017, CONSOL REVENUE ESTIMATED TO HAVE BEEN IN RANGE OF ABOUT $3,566 MILLION TO $3,586 MILLION -SEC FILING

* ‍WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP - LAUNCHED PROCESS BY WHICH IT IS SEEKING LENDER CONSENT TO AN AMENDMENT TO THE CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED NOVEMBER 1, 2012

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP - FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPT 30, 2017, CONSOL EBITDA ESTIMATED TO HAVE BEEN IN RANGE OF ABOUT $603 MILLION TO $613 MILLION ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Ag0ART)