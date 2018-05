BRIEF-Warner Music Group Reports Qtrly Revenue Of $963 Mln Versus $825 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) -

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FISCAL SECOND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP - QTRLY NET LOSS WAS $1 MILLION VERSUS NET INCOME OF $20 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP - QTRLY REVENUE $963 MILLION VERSUS $825 MILLION

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME WAS $28 MILLION VERSUS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $25 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP - QTRLY RECORDED MUSIC REVENUE GREW 15.3% (OR 9.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) Source text for Eikon: