March 19 (Reuters) - Warpaint London PLC:

* WARPAINT LONDON PLC - IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON GROUP SALES HAS BEEN LIMITED.

* WARPAINT LONDON PLC - IT REMAINS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE LEVEL OF IMPACT ON COMPANY’S RESULTS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.

