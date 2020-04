BRIEF-Warpaint London Scraps Final Dividend

April 9 (Reuters) - Warpaint London PLC:

* WARPAINT LONDON PLC - MOST CUSTOMERS ARE CURRENTLY REDUCING, DEFERRING OR CANCELLING ORDERS OF ALL YEAR ROUND COSMETICS

* WARPAINT LONDON PLC - COMPANY CONTINUES TO SELL ONLINE AND THROUGH THOSE RETAIL OUTLETS STOCKING GROUP’S PRODUCTS THAT REMAIN OPEN

* WARPAINT LONDON PLC - FURLOUGHING 84 OF GROUP’S 115 UK STAFF

* WARPAINT LONDON PLC - UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE AS TO FINANCIAL OUTCOME FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020.

* WARPAINT LONDON PLC - ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT FALL IN REVENUE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR,

* WARPAINT LONDON PLC - RESOLVED TO NOT RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019.