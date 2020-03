BRIEF-Warrego Energy Says Salaries Paid To Executive Directors & Senior Executives Reduced By 50%

March 24 (Reuters) - Warrego Energy Ltd:

* SALARIES PAID TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS & SENIOR EXECUTIVES REDUCED BY 50%

* FEES PAID TO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS REDUCED BY 50%

* ONGOING REORGANISATION & COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES IN LIGHT OF ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, EXACERBATED BY COVID-19

* CONFIRMS WILL CLOSE SYDNEY OFFICE ONCE TRANSITION OF CORPORATE FUNCTIONS TO OFFICE IN PERTH IS COMPLETE

* BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO ENGAGE WITH STRIKE ON PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN CO