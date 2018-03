BRIEF-Warren Buffett Says Knauf Entities Furnished Copy Of Letter From Gebr. Knauf Verwaltungsgesellschaft KG To USG Dated March 15 - SEC Filing

March 26 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 - SEC FILING

* WARREN BUFFETT - GEBR. KNAUF SUBMITTED INDICATIVE & NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FOR ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT OF USG’S OUTSTANDING SHARES AT $42/SHARE

* WARREN BUFFETT - BERKSHIRE PROPOSED TO GRANT TO KNAUF ENTITIES OPTION TO BUY ALL OF THE BERKSHIRE ENTITIES’ SHARES OF USG

* WARREN BUFFETT - OPTION EXERCISABLE ONLY IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF PURCHASE BY KNAUF ENTITIES OF USG STOCK THAT IT DID NOT ALREADY OWN

* WARREN BUFFETT - OPTION EXERCISABLE ONLY IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF PURCHASE BY KNAUF ENTITIES OF USG STOCK AT PRICE OF NOT LESS THAN $42/SHARE

* WARREN BUFFETT - KNAUF ENTITIES HAVE NOT RESPONDED TO BERKSHIRE’S PROPOSAL; DO NOT KNOW IF KNAUF ENTITIES WILL PURSUE FURTHER DISCUSSION

* WARREN E. BUFFETT - BERKSHIRE HAS NOT AGREED TO SUPPORT ANY PLAN OR PROPOSAL BY THE KNAUF ENTITIES WITH RESPECT TO THE COMMON STOCK OF USG CORP