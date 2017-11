Nov 2 (Reuters) - Warrior Met Coal Inc

* Warrior Met Coal declares special cash dividend

* Warrior Met Coal Inc - ‍board declared a special cash dividend of $11.21 per share of Warrior’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share​

* Warrior Met Coal Inc - ‍special dividend will be funded through cash, with proceeds of co’s offering of $350.0 million 8.00% senior secured notes due 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: