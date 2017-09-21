FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warrior Met Coal receives favorable IRS Private Letter Ruling
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 9:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Warrior Met Coal receives favorable IRS Private Letter Ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Warrior Met Coal Inc

* Warrior Met Coal receives favorable IRS Private Letter Ruling

* Says company now expects its Federal NOLs to total approximately $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion

* Warrior Met Coal-‍Expects to make year-to-date adjustment in Q3 results to reflect change in application of Section 382 in computing income tax expense​

* Warrior Met Coal Inc - IRS has issued PLR that favorably impacts co’s analysis of ability to utilize NOL carryforwards for Federal Income Tax purposes​

* Warrior Met Coal - ‍Expects net operating loss carryforwards​ (NOLs) will be less than previous amounts due to change in application of Section 382 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
