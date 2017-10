Oct 4 (Reuters) - Warrior Met Coal Inc

* Warrior Met Coal says on Oct 3 co entered into amendment no. 4 to ABL Facility, amendment no. 2 to security agreement - sec filing

* Warrior Met Coal-pursuant to amendment co permitted to incur indebtedness in aggregate principal amount not to exceed $500 million at any time outstanding Source text: (bit.ly/2fKAqNL) Further company coverage: