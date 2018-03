March 27 (Reuters) - WARTECK INVEST AG:

* FY GROUP PROFIT OF CHF 16.4 MILLION

* FY EBIT OF CHF 27.6 MILLION, UP 3.8% ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 26.6 MILLION)

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 70 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SUSTAINED POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT Source text - bit.ly/1qB0Dhj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)