March 20 (Reuters) - WARTECK INVEST AG:

* FY GROUP PROFIT AT CHF 34.1 MILLION

* FY EBIT INCREASED BY 32.9% TO CHF 39.4 MILLION (CHF 29.7 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND 2019 CHF 70.0 PER SHARE

* FY RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 1.8% TO CHF 29.5 MILLION (CHF 29.0 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)