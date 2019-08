Aug 21 (Reuters) - WARTECK INVEST AG:

* H1 PROFIT AT CHF 20.6 MILLION (CHF 8.4 MILLION)

* H1 RENTAL INCOME OF CHF 15.2 MILLION (VERSUS CHF 14.4 MILLION YEAR AGO)

* H1 EBIT CHF 21.5 MILLION VERSUS CHF 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EXCLUDING. REVALUATION EFFECT AND SPECIAL EFFECT DEFERRED TAXES AT CHF 8.2 MILLION

* CONVINCED CONDITIONS FOR SUSTAINED POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF WARTECK INVEST ARE MET, DESPITE INCREASED MARKET CHALLENGES