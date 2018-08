Aug 23 (Reuters) - WARTECK INVEST AG:

* H1 RESULT INCREASED TO CHF 8.4 MILLION (+ 28.6%)

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 13.9 MILLION, INCREASE OF 16.7% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 11.9 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)